President of Albania congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13.​ President of Albania Bajram Begaj sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the people of Albania and in my own name, I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations on the successful conclusion of a peace declaration between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

This agreement stands as a historic milestone, opening the way for a new era of cooperation and mutual understanding between our two nations. We deeply value the steadfast commitment and determination demonstrated by you, as well as by the United States of America.

I wish to take this opportunity to reaffirm that Albania attaches great importance to its friendship with Azerbaijan and to our steadily growing partnership, founded on mutual respect and shared interests.

I am confident that, under your esteemed leadership, the bonds between our two countries will continue to flourish, and that Azerbaijan's standing and contribution in the international arena will be further enhanced.

With best wishes for the continued success of the peace process and for the prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan, please accept Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.