Azerbaijan's ambassador to Paris congratulates new French envoy to Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Paris Leyla Abdullayeva congratulated Sophie Lagoutte on her appointment as the new Ambassador of France to Baku, Trend reports.

"My sincere congratulations, dear colleague. I hope that our joint efforts will contribute to the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France," Abdullayeva wrote on her page on X.

Lagoutte, in turn, also shared a publication in this regard.

"It is a great honor for me to serve France, our interests and compatriots as ambassador to Azerbaijan. I will fulfill this position, continuing the path of Anne Boillon. Together with the team of the French embassy in Azerbaijan, I look forward to the opportunity to further develop Franco-Azerbaijani relations in this region, which is of strategic importance for our country and the European Union," the diplomat noted.