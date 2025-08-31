EU ready to boost efforts on connectivity in S. Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The EU will continue to play its role as a close partner, including for full-fledged normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and implementation of connectivity opportunities, said Magdalena Grono, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Trend reports.

"Thankful to the Azerbaijani partners for this week's visit to Azerbaijan, where I led an EU delegation with colleagues from European Commission and EEAS. Relayed the EU's message of readiness to step up support to all aspects of full-fledged normalization, including developing connectivity," she wrote on her page on X.

Grono also added that she traveled to Nakhchivan, where she familiarized herself with transport infrastructure on the ground, with a view to possible EU engagement.