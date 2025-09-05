Azerbaijan rolls out updates on progress of Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Work on the establishment of the Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex is ongoing in Azerbaijan's Khojaly city, Trend reports.

The complex foundation was laid by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on February 24, 2024.

In alignment with the decree issued by the executive authority, the Ministry of Culture has been delegated the responsibility to initiate the establishment of the complex.



At present, the construction phase of the development project is actively progressing within the designated zone.



The structural integrity of the reinforced concrete and the roofing systems within the project scope have been successfully executed and finalized.



The initiation of the interior design workflow is poised to commence imminently.

The architectural framework of the Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex will be predicated upon the design paradigm formulated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.



The forthcoming exhibition orchestrated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will encapsulate a comprehensive narrative encompassing the historical context of Khojaly, the sociocultural dynamics prevalent in Khojaly prior to the 1992 atrocity, and the overarching implications of the Khojaly genocide.



The initiative will encapsulate data pertaining to the victims of the tragedy, alongside the strategic efforts undertaken to disseminate awareness of the incident globally, all within the operational parameters of the foundation's "Justice for Khojaly" campaign, among other facets.

To recall, during the night of February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, alongside the 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia, seized control of the city of Khojaly, resulting in a genocide against the local Azerbaijani population. The Khojaly genocide resulted in the deaths of 613 citizens, comprising 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly individuals. 1,275 individuals were captured. The status of 150 individuals captured, comprising 68 women and 26 children, remains unknown to this day. The city was liberated following local anti-terrorist operations executed on September 19-20, 2023, by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

