Azerbaijan, China parley collaboration enhancement prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Collaboration development prospects in various areas of mutual interest between Azerbaijan and China were discussed during the meeting of Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov with Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Su Hui today, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting emphasized that thanks to the joint efforts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping, relations between the two countries have been steadily developing based on the principles of friendship, mutual respect, and strategic partnership.

Besides, the meeting noted that the signing of the Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in April of this year marked a new milestone in the bilateral cooperation.

The importance of President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to China in late August–early September was also highlighted in terms of further deepening bilateral ties and strengthening multilateral cooperation.

