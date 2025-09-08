Another wave of ex-IDPs departs for Vangli village in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) comprising 29 families (105 persons) has set off to Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district as a part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories in accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The former IDPs include families temporarily settled in various parts, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings, in Kurdamir, Baku, Aghdam, Yevlakh, Imishli, Aghsu, Shamakhi, Goranboy, Gakh, Barda, and Mingachevir cities and other districts of the country.

They were sent away from the Dord Yol area in the Aghdam district.

Taking into account this stage, a total of 51 families and 188 people were relocated to Vangli village.

