The Baltics Materials 28 July 2025 17:18 (UTC +04:00)
Estonia summons Russian chargé d’affaires over maritime border violation

Daspina Hasanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the chargé d’affaires of the Russian Embassy to issue a protest and present a formal note regarding the violation of Estonia’s maritime border, Trend reports.

The violation occurred near the island of Vaindloo, where on 26 July, a border guard vessel of the Russian Federation entered Estonia’s territorial sea without permission.

“The violation of Estonia’s maritime border by Russia is a serious and unacceptable incident. This message was also conveyed to the chargé d’affaires of the Russian Federation,” Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

