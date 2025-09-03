Berlin dialogue ignites new chapter in Lithuania–Germany cultural relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Acting Lithuanian Minister of Culture Šarūnas Birutis met with German Minister of Culture and Media Wolfram Weimer in Berlin to discuss key areas of cooperation, Trend reports.

During the visit, both ministers agreed to deepen cultural relations, foster mutual understanding, and prepare for the Lithuania–Germany Cultural Exchange Program scheduled for 2027–2028

Minister Birutis emphasized that cultural dialogue is not only timely but also essential in building resilience and strengthening strategic partnerships.

He noted that the cultural exchange program will provide new opportunities for artists, institutions, and communities in both countries to connect more closely and build a shared future based on common values.

The talks focused on laying the foundation for the exchange initiative, which will span an entire year. The ministers underlined the importance of complementing political and security cooperation with cultural engagement.

They agreed to formalize the framework for cooperation, organize bilateral visits between cultural institutions, and launch detailed planning for the upcoming program.

The meeting also touched upon cultural heritage protection, resilience against disinformation, and the role of cultural institutions in preserving historical memory.

During the visit, the Lithuanian delegation—joined by Julija Reklaitė, Director of the Lithuanian Culture Institute visited the Jewish Museum Berlin, where they met with director Hetty Berg.

The visit carried symbolic significance, coinciding with Lithuania’s commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research.

The delegation also attended a concert at the Berlin Philharmonic, conducted by Lithuanian maestro Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla.

The event, which was attended by senior German officials including Dr. Konrad Schmidt-Werher, Secretary-General of the Federal Ministry of Culture and Media, highlighted the growing cultural dialogue between Lithuania and Germany.