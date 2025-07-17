Iran's agricultural sector sees uptick in loan allocation in early 2025
In the first quarter of the current Iranian year, agricultural loans in Iran rose by over 15%, reaching approximately $870 million. The funds were primarily allocated to working capital, enterprise development, and sectoral expansion, reflecting the government's growing support for rural economic activity.
