Azerbaijan sees strong rail cargo traffic in 7M2025

Azerbaijan’s rail network carried around $1.8 billion worth of cargo totaling 4.1 million tons in the first half of 2025, with exports accounting for about $490 million and 1.6 million tons. Imports reached roughly $1.3 billion and 2.5 million tons, showing slight declines in value but modest growth in volume compared with last year.

