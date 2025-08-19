Azerbaijan sees strong rail cargo traffic in 7M2025
Azerbaijan’s rail network carried around $1.8 billion worth of cargo totaling 4.1 million tons in the first half of 2025, with exports accounting for about $490 million and 1.6 million tons. Imports reached roughly $1.3 billion and 2.5 million tons, showing slight declines in value but modest growth in volume compared with last year.
