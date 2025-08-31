CNPC Turkmenistan announces tender for sale of gas condensate

The deadline is Septmber 11, 2025. Prequalification documents must be prepared in English and Russian and submitted in sealed envelopes to CNPC Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat office by the specified deadline. Late submissions or proposals sent by email will not be considered.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register