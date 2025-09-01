Azerbaijan reports volume of manat money supply in Aug. 2025
Azerbaijan’s broad money supply reached around 48 billion manat in August, showing a slight monthly decline but strong annual growth. Meanwhile, cash outside banks rose to nearly 17 billion manat, reflecting continued expansion in liquidity.
