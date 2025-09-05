Turkmenistan set to look into trade barriers with help of UNECE

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 5. Representatives of the Central Veterinary Laboratory of the State Veterinary Service under the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan held a meeting with Viktoras Zabolotnos, consultant to the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), to launch the national assessment of regulatory and procedural barriers to trade, Trend reports.

The assessment is being conducted at the official request of the Turkmen government. The study is designed to support Turkmenistan’s strategic objectives, including sustainable socio-economic development, digitalization, environmental safety, and deeper integration into global trade processes.

Discourse underscored the criticality of streamlining trade protocols, fortifying the national quality framework—encompassing standardization, technical regulation, metrology, and accreditation—and optimizing the nation’s transportation and logistics architecture.

The outcomes of the evaluation, coupled with actionable insights, are anticipated to be delivered in Q4 2025 at a stakeholder convening. The outcomes are designed to enhance the operational landscape, stimulate capital inflow, elevate international trade engagement, and facilitate economic diversification initiatives in Turkmenistan.

