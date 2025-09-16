Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover hits new heights in 8M2025

Azerbaijan conducted $32.1 billion in foreign trade from January to August 2025, up $1.1 billion or 3.6 percent year-on-year. Exports totaled $17.1 billion, while imports reached $15.1 billion. Despite the overall growth, the trade surplus dropped to $2 billion — down $3.5 billion from the same period last year.

