France boosts foreign investment in Azerbaijan’s economy in 6M2025

France’s foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan surged to $60 billion in the first half of the year, more than eight times higher than last year, while Azerbaijani investment in France fell to $12 billion. Overall, Azerbaijan attracted over $3.2 billion in FDI and invested $1.35 billion abroad during the same period, reflecting strong cross-border economic activity.

