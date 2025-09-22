Kazakhstan provides nearly a quarter of U.S. uranium imports, Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. Around 24 percent of U.S. uranium imports come from Kazakhstan, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with American business representatives in New York, Trend reports.

He added that Kazakhstan currently supplies about 40 percent of global uranium demand. The president also stressed the country’s commitment to diversified energy development.

"While more than 70 percent of Kazakhstan’s electricity generation relies on coal, he emphasized efforts to promote cleaner and more efficient coal-based technologies, alongside the nation’s established oil, gas, coal, and uranium strategy," he pointed out.

Tokayev further pointed to critical raw materials as a second priority, citing Kazakhstan’s significant reserves of copper, tungsten, lead, zinc, lithium, and graphite—resources increasingly vital to high-tech industries. He noted that the country has built a transparent and investor-friendly mining framework, already attracting major companies such as Ivanhoe, Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and Fortescue.