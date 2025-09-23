Kazakhstan Railways, Wabtec sign on dotted line for social project funding

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 23. During an official working visit to the United States, a delegation from Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) National Company formalized a landmark partnership with Wabtec Corporation, securing financing to support transformative social development projects across Kazakhstan, Trend reports via KTZ.

The document was signed by KTZ Chairman of the Board Talgat Aldybergenov and Wabtec CEO Rafael Santana.

The agreement covers investments in engineering and social infrastructure, aiming to improve living conditions and strengthen social resilience near railway hubs.

“For KTZ, it is important not only to develop infrastructure and renew the locomotive fleet, but also to provide tangible support to the population living and working near the railway. This is our joint contribution with Wabtec to the sustainable social development of the regions, the future of the railway, and the younger generation,” Aldybergenov said.

This initiative marks the first time Wabtec will directly invest in social projects in Kazakhstan, extending the company’s long-standing strategic partnership beyond locomotive supply and maintenance to broader socioeconomic development.