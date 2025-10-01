Kazakhstan launches interbank QR payment service for mobile apps

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. The National Bank of Kazakhstan has launched a new interbank QR payment service through the National Payment Corporation, enabling customers to pay for goods and services via mobile banking apps, Trend reports.

The service allows clients to make and receive interbank QR payments to any participating bank, expanding the range of payment options available. Starting today, the service is available to customers of Bank CenterCredit, Home Credit Bank, and Freedom Bank. Users simply scan a merchant’s QR code in the bank’s mobile app and confirm the payment.

The launch is expected to enhance interbank cooperation, improve convenience, and increase access to digital payment services for consumers. The National Bank plans to gradually onboard other financial institutions, making the service available in additional mobile banking apps as internal processes are adapted.

The interbank QR payment service is part of the development of Kazakhstan’s National Digital Financial Infrastructure (NDFI), aimed at increasing competition, accessibility, and convenience of interbank payment services for consumers.