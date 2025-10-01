Uzbekistan showcasing goldmine of investment shots in pharma sector to Switzerland

Photo: Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 1. Abdulla Azizov, Director of the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry of Uzbekistan, met with Konstantin Obolensky, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

During the visit, the ambassador was introduced to the Tashkent Pharma Park innovative scientific and production pharmaceutical cluster, including a tour of the facilities and a presentation of the opportunities created for investors.

The conversation touched on the big fish in the Swiss pharmaceutical pond, like Roche and Novartis, while also shining a light on the smaller players and medium-sized enterprises making waves in the industry. Particular attention was given to measures aimed at preventing the circulation of counterfeit medicines. The Agency’s Director highlighted that Uzbekistan has implemented the Track & Trace system and Data Matrix control mechanisms to mitigate such risks, and consumers can report suspicious medicines through the PharmUz mobile application.

The Swiss Ambassador lauded Uzbekistan's transformative initiatives and the burgeoning prospects within its pharmaceutical sector, articulating a commitment to facilitate synergies with Swiss pharmaceutical enterprises.

