Uzbekistan's ambassador presents credentials to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 1. Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Nodirjon Turgunov, presented his credentials to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Trend reports.

On behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince received the credentials of ambassadors from 37 foreign countries appointed in 2023–2024.

During a brief conversation, the Crown Prince, on behalf of the Head of State and personally, conveyed his sincere wishes and warm regards to the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia were established on February 20, 1992. Nodirjon Turgunov arrived in Riyadh in March 2024 as Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and was accredited in November 2024 as Uzbekistan’s Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.