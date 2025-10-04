Uzbekistan, Russia's Valenta Pharm casting net for fresh investment prospects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 4. Director of the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency Abdulla Azizov held talks with representatives of Valenta Pharm, one of Russia’s leading pharmaceutical companies, to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The company has been in the Uzbek market for over 30 years, rolling up its sleeves and getting down to brass tacks in the realm of medicine and healthcare.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed Valenta Pharm’s current activities in Uzbekistan, its development plans, and new investment initiatives. The company’s representatives underlined that Uzbekistan is viewed as a strategically important market for expanding investment and localizing production capacities. They also noted the country’s potential as a regional hub for exporting pharmaceutical products to neighboring and other international markets.

Azizov delivered a detailed presentation on the government’s support measures and incentives for investors in the pharmaceutical industry, including ongoing efforts to enhance the investment climate, provide tax and customs preferences, and develop opportunities within free economic zones. He also highlighted the prospects for stronger cooperation between local and foreign companies.

The parties agreed to broaden cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, focusing on establishing local production facilities that would meet domestic demand and enable exports to foreign markets.

In the current geopolitical landscape, Russia continues to position itself as Uzbekistan's second-largest trading ally, representing a substantial proportion of the nation's total foreign trade dynamics. Between January and August 2025, the bilateral trade volume escalated to $8.3 billion, reflecting a 6.4 percent uptick relative to the $7.8 billion recorded in the corresponding timeframe of 2024.

Valenta Pharm is a Russian pharmaceutical entity, established in 1997, that focuses on the innovation, manufacturing, and commercialization of both prescription and non-prescription (OTC) therapeutics. It occupies a pivotal position within the Russian market landscape, with its offerings deployed for therapeutic interventions across domains such as neuropsychiatry, gastroenterology, and virology. The organization sustains a robust emphasis on R&D, strategically positioning itself to unveil cutting-edge, high-efficacy pharmaceutical interventions tailored for a spectrum of health anomalies.

