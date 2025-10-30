Azerbaijan divulges its state-guaranteed debt by early October 2025
As of October 1, Azerbaijan’s state-guaranteed debt was 10.686 billion manat ($6.30 billion), or 8.2 percent of GDP. External loans accounted for 9.024 billion manat ($5.31 billion), domestic loans 1.662 billion manat ($0.98 billion). Fixed rates made up 58.8 percent, and 63.3 percent of debt was in U.S. dollars.
