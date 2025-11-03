Kyrgyzstan Airports to expand fleet with two additional aircraft for Asman Airlines

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 3. Shareholders of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC approved the acquisition of two medium-haul aircraft for Asman Airlines LLC, Trend reports via the company.

The agreement was reached during an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, during which key decisions aimed at further developing the company’s operations were approved.

This follows the airline’s earlier purchase of three Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 aircraft from De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, valued at $27.2 million.

The meeting also approved a number of corporate measures, including the issuance of additional shares, increasing the total number of common registered shares to 27,065,652, with a par value of $4.85 per share, totaling $131.2 million.

In addition, the company’s Osh branch will be re-registered with the Kyrgyz justice authorities following the renaming of Manas International Airport OJSC to Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC.

Shareholders also approved revised 2025 budget parameters for the company, with projected revenue of $114 million and expenses of $76.3 million.

Earlier, on August 14, an agreement of intent was signed between the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, the Eurasian Development Bank, Eldik Bank OJSC, and Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC to jointly purchase several aircraft, supporting the expansion of Asman Airlines’ fleet.

Kyrgyzstan International Airports OJSC operates all airports in the country, including five international and six regional airports, playing a key role in improving domestic and regional connectivity.

