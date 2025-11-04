Tajikistan, Qatar explore new horizons in energy, investment, and regional co-op

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 4. President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and discussed prospects for trade, energy and investment initiatives, Trend reports via the press service of Tajik President.

The meeting took place in Doha on the sidelines of the UN Summit for Social Development. President Rahmon conveyed satisfaction with the strengthening relations between Tajikistan and Qatar and emphasized the significance of expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation. Discussions concentrated on key sectors, including energy, industry, mineral extraction and processing, and agriculture, with particular attention to Qatari investment in Tajikistan’s hydropower projects and renewable energy initiatives.

The leaders also explored opportunities to strengthen collaboration in labor migration, culture, science, education, and tourism. Both sides commended their joint engagement within international and regional organizations, including the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Tajikistan reaffirmed its support for Qatar’s mediation efforts in the Middle East, particularly concerning the situation in the Gaza Strip, and the meeting concluded with a constructive exchange of perspectives on other matters of mutual interest.