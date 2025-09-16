Kazakhstan’s wholesale trade steadily gaining ground in 8M2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 16. The volume of wholesale trade from January through August 2025 amounted to 29,901.5 billion tenge (approx. $53.82 billion), or 109.8 percent of the level for the corresponding period in 2024, Trend reports citing the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.

In the grand scheme of wholesale turnover, non-food goods and industrial-technical products take the cake, making up a whopping 81.8 percent.



The lion's share of the total wholesale trade volume in the country for January-August 2025 can be chalked up to:



Almaty city – a whopping 35.6 percent; Astana city – a neat 15 percent; Atyrau region – a solid 14.7 percent; Karaganda region – a modest 5.9 percent.

The aggregate retail trade turnover for the period spanning January to August 2025 reached an impressive 14,805.9 billion tenge (approximately $26.65 billion), reflecting a notable 6.9 percent uptick compared to the analogous timeframe in 2024.



The retail sector experienced a robust uptick, with trading enterprises reporting a 6.3 percent escalation in sales figures. Concurrently, individual entrepreneurs, particularly those engaged in market operations, demonstrated an impressive 8.2 percent growth relative to the January-August 2024 timeframe.



From the onset of the fiscal year, domestic corporate entities have generated a staggering 13,205.3 billion tenge (approximately $23.77 billion) in retail throughput, representing a substantial 89.2 percent of the aggregate retail commerce. In contrast, enterprises under foreign ownership contributed 1,600.3 billion tenge (around $2.88 billion), which constitutes a mere 10.8 percent of the overall retail landscape.



As of September 1, 2025, the aggregate inventory levels maintained by retail trade entities (within the cohort of reporting organizations) reached 1,588.2 billion tenge (approximately $2.86 billion), representing a turnover period of 56 days.



The proportion of alimentary commodities within the aggregate retail trade volume stands at 31.9 percent, whereas non-alimentary goods constitute 68.1 percent of the total market share. In the comparative analysis of the period spanning January to August 2024, there was a notable uptick in the volume of food product transactions, reflecting a 6.3 percent escalation, while the non-food product sector exhibited a robust 7.2 percent growth trajectory.