bp boosts opex on ACG in 1H2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. In the first half of 2025, bp and its co-venturers spent about $259 million in operating expenditure and about $558 million in capital expenditure on Azeri-Chirag-Gunahsli (ACG) activities, Trend reports via bp.

This is while the opex and capex in 1H 2024 stood at $243 million and more than $698 million.

As such, opex rose by 6.6 percent, while capex dropped by more than 20 percent year-on-year.

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).