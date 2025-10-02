Azerbaijan marks major step in Bilasuvar SPP with first panel ceremony (PHOTO)

BILASUVAR, Azerbaijan, October 2. A ceremony was held to install the first panel at a 445 MW solar power plant built in the Bilasuvar district, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The event was attended by representatives of state institutions, international companies, and local executive authorities.

The opening ceremony will be attended by the head of the Bilasuvar District Executive Authority, Faig Gurbanov, the director of AREA, Javid Abdullayev, the deputy chairman of Azerenergy OJSC, Rustam Gasimov, the chief operating officer of Masdar, Abdulaziz Alobaidli, and the general director of SOCAR Green, Elmir Musayev.

Following the official speeches, the guests will symbolically participate in the installation of a solar panel and sign commemorative panels.

As part of the ceremony, two commemorative solar panels installed in an open area will be displayed. The guests will sign the panels, and a group photo will be taken.

At the Bilasuvar SPP, covering a total area of 1,400 hectares, it is planned to install more than 943,000 panels manufactured by the Chinese company JA Solar, capable of generating electricity in both directions. Solar panels with a capacity of 625-630 W are being delivered to the site in stages. The station will be equipped with 8,131 single-coordinate tracking systems. After commissioning, the panels will be cleaned automatically using special devices. The station is scheduled to be commissioned next year.