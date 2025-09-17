Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Transport

Kazakhstan Railways to launch major infrastructure projects by 2027

Transport Materials 17 September 2025 02:30 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan Railways to launch major infrastructure projects by 2027
Photo: Samruk Kazyna's official telegram account

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 17. In order to strengthen its transit potential and build a national transportation framework, Kazakhstan Railways is implementing large-scale infrastructure projects, Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

According to the information, over 1,700 km of new railway lines will be constructed by 2027:

Dostyk – Moyinty – 836 km (2022–2025);

Almaty Bypass – 75 km (2024–2025);

Darbaza – Maktaaral – 152 km (2024–2026);

Bakhty – Ayagoz – 295 km (2025–2027);

Kyzylzhar – Moyinty – 329 km (2025–2026).

Construction of second tracks on the Dostyk–Moyinty section and the Almaty Bypass is set to be completed this year.

As underscored by the company, the launch of these new lines will lead to increased transit and cargo exports, regional development, the creation of new jobs, and the strengthening of Kazakhstan’s position as a transport hub of Eurasia.




Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more