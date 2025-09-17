Kazakhstan Railways to launch major infrastructure projects by 2027

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 17. In order to strengthen its transit potential and build a national transportation framework, Kazakhstan Railways is implementing large-scale infrastructure projects, Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

According to the information, over 1,700 km of new railway lines will be constructed by 2027:

Dostyk – Moyinty – 836 km (2022–2025);

Almaty Bypass – 75 km (2024–2025);

Darbaza – Maktaaral – 152 km (2024–2026);

Bakhty – Ayagoz – 295 km (2025–2027);

Kyzylzhar – Moyinty – 329 km (2025–2026).

Construction of second tracks on the Dostyk–Moyinty section and the Almaty Bypass is set to be completed this year.

As underscored by the company, the launch of these new lines will lead to increased transit and cargo exports, regional development, the creation of new jobs, and the strengthening of Kazakhstan’s position as a transport hub of Eurasia.







