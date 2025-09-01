Kyrgyzstan rolls out e-licensing system for energy sector

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. The Department for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex under the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan is developing the Electronic License information system as part of the country’s Digital Transformation Concept for 2024–2028, Trend reports via the ministry.

The framework is engineered to streamline the licensing workflows within the industry.

The system will enable applicants to submit documents online, receive licenses in digital format, and access up-to-date information through a centralized register. It also aims to reduce bureaucratic procedures and simplify the application process.

Currently, work is underway to integrate the platform with external systems of the Ministry of Justice, the State Tax Service, and the government platforms Tunduk and Kyzmat. The next stage will include integration testing with other state agencies, finalizing the user interface and application services, and checking compliance with technical requirements.

The new system is anticipated to serve as a pivotal milestone in the trajectory of digital transformation and enhanced transparency within the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel