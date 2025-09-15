How Germany guides Kyrgyzstan’s path to sustainable energy network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Today, the bulk of Kyrgyzstan’s electricity is generated at hydropower plants. Total electricity consumption in January-June 2025 reached 10 billion kWh, of which hydropower plants supplied 6.6 billion kWh. For comparison, thermal power plants generated 1.13 billion kWh, while solar stations produced only 0.14 million kWh, and the country had to import 2.05 billion kWh of electricity. Such a heavy reliance on hydropower makes the energy system particularly vulnerable to climatic factors, especially low water levels, as well as seasonal demand fluctuations.

To reduce risks in the energy sector, Kyrgyzstan is actively cooperating with international partners. Germany is a global leader in the energy transition, known as Energiewende, or “energy shift.” This concept envisages a gradual phase-out of fossil fuels and nuclear power in favor of renewable energy sources.

However, Kyrgyzstan cannot directly replicate the German model due to financial constraints. Instead, it adopts the core principles: improving energy efficiency, modernizing networks, and pursuing institutional reforms. These form the basis of Kyrgyz-German energy cooperation.

As a result, while large-scale projects involving Germany are rare, some are being implemented. For instance, in November 2024, during President Sadyr Zhaparov’s visit to Germany, an investment agreement was signed with several European companies (Czech firm Sonnenenergie and German firms AB Progressio GmbH and LTI ReEnergy CleanTech Project Development UG) for the construction of two floating solar power plants with a total capacity of 612 MW.

In addition, during the same visit, Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy and Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG signed a memorandum on joint project implementation and the introduction of modern technologies in the energy sector.

Most Kyrgyz-German cooperation, however, is carried out through the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the KfW Development Bank. Unlike the construction of large generation facilities, their work focuses on developing soft infrastructure: upgrading networks, introducing modern metering and tariff systems, and improving distribution efficiency. Professional training programs and internships in Germany also help shape skilled personnel for the green sector.

Moreover, GIZ is implementing the Green Central Asia initiative, launched by Germany’s Federal Foreign Office in January 2020. The project covers Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, serving as Germany’s contribution to the EU Strategy for Central Asia (2019). Its second phase runs from April 2024 to June 2028.

The program helps regional countries better coordinate their actions in adapting to climate change. It supports the development of nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and fosters the growth of institutions and specialists in adaptation, drawing on accumulated experience and scientific expertise.

As part of the initiative, in May 2025, a subregional seminar on managing climate risks associated with tailings facilities was held in Bishkek. During the event, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between GIZ and the OSCE Academy, aimed at coordinating actions, sharing knowledge, and implementing joint projects on climate adaptation and sustainable natural resource management.

By comparison, Kyrgyzstan’s cooperation with other major international partners differs in model and scale from the German approach. China is a major investor in large-scale renewable energy projects. The Chinese Shenzhen Energy Group plans to build solar and wind power plants in Kyrgyzstan, each with a capacity of 300 MW. China has also invested in hydropower plants at the Papan and Orto-Tokoy reservoirs, as well as in the construction of the second unit of the Kambarata-2 HPP. These projects significantly strengthen the country’s energy security and reduce its dependence on electricity imports.

Russia is another key partner for Kyrgyzstan in the energy sector. Joint projects include the construction and financing of hydropower plants, such as the Kulanak HPP on the Naryn river, with the involvement of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF). Negotiations are also underway with Rosatom on the possible construction of a small nuclear power plant. In addition, Kyrgyzstan imports natural gas and gasoline from Russia.

In this context, cooperation with Germany plays a strategically complementary role. German projects in reforms and efficiency create a strong institutional foundation, enabling the safe and effective integration of new capacities from large energy projects while ensuring their reliability and the resilience of the entire system.

The partnership with Germany also brings Kyrgyzstan knowledge, experience, and qualified specialists. Education and youth programs supply the country with specialists capable of operating equipment and developing the energy sector. This approach makes the energy system more flexible, resilient to climate risks, and better prepared for future challenges. In the long term, it is not just support but an investment in the country’s independence and its green future.