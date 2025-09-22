Azerbaijan's Shaki hosts rhythmic gymnastics qualifiers for 3rd CIS games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The "30th National Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship" was held at the Shaki Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan on September 20-21, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

The competition was a test before the III CIS Games.

A total of 130 gymnasts from 13 clubs representing different regions of the country demonstrated their skills in individual and group exercise programs.

The participants performed with hoops, balls, ribbons, and clubs in the age categories of children, teenagers, and youth.

Results of the first day (children):

Gymnasts born in 2017: first place - Leyli Gayybli ("Ojag Sport" Club), second place - Miray Hasanaliyeva (Water Sports Palace), third place - Nuray Dolchayeva (Sumgayit OIK).

Born in 2016: first place – Zeynab Ismayilova ("Ojag Sport" Club), second place – Suel Kasymova ("Ojag Sport" Club), third place – Aylin Gozalova ("Ojag Sport" Club).

Born in 2015: first place – Mira Ozel ("Ojag Sport" Club), second place – Amina Sadikhova (Water Sports Palace), third place – Nilay Punhanli ("Ojag Sport" Club).

Group exercises: first and second places: "Ojag Sport" Club, third place: Absheron OIK.

All-around and five rope program – top three: "Ojag Sport" Club.

Results of the second day (juniors and youth):

Juniors (2013–2014): first place – Amina Novruzova (BGM), second place – Michel Aniskina ("Ojag Sport" Club), third place – Sara Atakishiyeva ("Ojag Sport" Club).

Juniors (2012): first place – Gulnur Mammadli ("Ojag Sport" Club), second place – Maryam Baloglanova ("Ojag Sport" Club), third place – Zahra Tahirova (BGM).

Youth: first place – Azade Atakishiyeva ("Ojag Sport" Club), second place – Shams Agahuseynova ("Ojag Sport" Club), third place – Fidan Gurbanli (Zira Cultural Center).

