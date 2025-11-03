Azerbaijan launches tender to continue Jabrayil district central hospital construction

Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry Directorate of Construction Facilities has announced a tender for the third stage of Jabrayil district central hospital construction. The participation fee is 4,075 manat ($2,400), and proposals must be submitted by 15:00 (GMT+4) on November 12, 2025.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register