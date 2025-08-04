UN's landmark conference on Landlocked Nations kicks off in Turkmenistan's Avaza

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 4. The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) officially opened in Turkmenistan with a ceremonial flag-raising event in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by senior representatives of the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations, signaling the launch of a major international forum focused on development challenges faced by landlocked nations. The conference is taking place at a pivotal moment, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

The high-level forum has brought together government officials, UN officials, and international experts, who will engage in multilateral discussions on key areas such as sustainable development, energy access, environmental protection, and transport connectivity. Special emphasis will be placed on strategies to overcome the unique challenges faced by LLDCs due to their lack of direct access to the sea and global markets.

The central outcome document of the event, the Awaza Action Program for 2024–2034, aims to provide a comprehensive roadmap for improving infrastructure, trade integration, and resilience in landlocked countries over the next decade.