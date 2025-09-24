Iran and Russia plug into joint nuclear efforts with new deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. A cooperation agreement on the construction of small modular reactor plants in Iran was signed in Moscow between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the Russian Rosatom Company today, Trend reports via the AEOI.

The agreement was signed by Iranian Vice President, Chairman of the AEOI Mohammad Eslami, and the Head of the Russian Rosatom Company Aleksey Likhachev.

The agreement aims to develop cooperation in the field of sustainable development, energy security, and peaceful uses of atomic energy for the development of technology in accordance with the laws and obligations of the two countries and international laws and obligations.

In order to implement this agreement, contracts will be signed between the two parties for the design and construction of plants based on small modular reactors.

These reactors will play an important role in the development of industrial and nuclear technology and technical knowledge in Iran related to the modification of plant equipment.

In addition, the acquisition of small modular reactor technology can create new potential for ensuring balance in the country's electricity grid.

