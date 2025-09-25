Iran plans to erect large-scale nuclear power plant in nation's Hormozgan Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ Iran is set to construct a large-scale nuclear power plant in its southern Hormozgan Province, with the Iran-Hormuz Atomic Energy Station (AES) complex designed to reach a capacity of 5,000 megawatts, Iran’s Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, told reporters, Trend reports.

Eslami emphasized that the project represents a significant step toward achieving the objectives outlined in the country’s nuclear industry strategy.

He noted that Iran and Russia maintain close cooperation on nuclear power construction, a partnership that the country aims to further strengthen. The project also aligns with Iran’s strategic roadmap extending to 2040.

The VP added that two agreements have been signed between Iran and Russia, one of which focuses on the construction of small modular reactor (SMR) stations.

“Building SMRs alongside large-scale nuclear plants, particularly those with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts, is a major step for the country’s development,” Eslami concluded.

On September 24, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and Russia’s Rosatom signed an agreement in Moscow on cooperation in constructing SMR stations in Iran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel