Russia positively assesses talks between leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that the Russian Federation is interested in the formation of a zone of stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus, while one of the most important conditions was the comprehensive normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, based on the interests of the peoples of both countries, Trend reports.

According to her, Russia consistently supports all efforts to achieve this key goal for regional security. In this regard, the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington with the mediation of the American side deserves a positive assessment.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that the Russian side will additionally analyze Washington's statements on unblocking regional communications. She emphasized that the signing and entry into force of an agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be of paramount importance in establishing peace between the two South Caucasian republics.