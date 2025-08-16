Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 16 August 2025 12:05 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani aviation units conduct training flights (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Training flights were carried out with aircraft and helicopter units of the Air Force in accordance with the current year's training plan, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, initially, the pilots' theoretical knowledge of flight conditions and safety rules was tested, and then the flight crews were instructed.

Tasks were accomplished on takeoff and landing from base airfields along designated routes, detection of air and ground targets in interoperability with command and control points, and other activities.

It is worth mentioning that the focus of training flights is to further increase the combat readiness of aviation units and the practical skills of military pilots.

