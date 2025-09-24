International Statistical Forum serves as universal platform - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 24 September 2025 12:02 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The International Statistical Forum serves as a universal platform for introducing methodological innovations and expanding multilateral cooperation opportunities, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 3rd International Statistical Forum on the "Prospects for the Development of Statistics: The Role of International Projects", Trend reports.

"Statistics have become one of the most important tools for assessing the progress of society, the effectiveness of state policy and the ability to respond to global challenges in the present-day world. Reliable statistical data play a major role in ensuring sustainable development, making informed decisions and establishing transparent governance. For this reason, the International Statistical Forum serves as a universal platform for introducing methodological innovations and expanding multilateral cooperation opportunities," said President Ilham Aliyev.

