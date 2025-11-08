Participation of Turkish servicemen in today's military parade is another manifestation of our unity - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. One year after the war and our glorious Victory, the Presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan signed the Shusha Declaration in the historic city of Shusha, elevating relations to the highest level – alliance, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “The participation of Turkish servicemen in our military parade today is another manifestation of our unity.”