Azerbaijan's gains from compulsory state social insurance fees elevate in 7M2025
From January to July 2025, compulsory state social insurance payments in Azerbaijan exceeded forecasts by 280.8 million manat ($165 million). Budgetary organizations’ payments rose by 126.9 million manat ($74.5 million), and non-budgetary by 300.5 million manat ($176.4 million). Both showed strong growth year-on-year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy