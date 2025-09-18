Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers to plan their trips in advance during Formula 1 days

In connection with the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 in Baku, traffic restrictions are expected to be introduced on several streets and avenues of the capital. At the same time, a significant increase in the number of international visitors arriving in the country is anticipated.

In this regard, Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers to plan their trips in advance and allow extra time to reach the airport comfortably and on schedule.

For a smooth and hassle-free journey, passengers are recommended to follow these guidelines:

Arrive at the airport early: to complete security and check-in procedures on time, please be at the airport at least 2 hours before departure.

Use online check-in: minimize waiting times by checking in online prior to your flight. Some airlines open check-in up to 48 hours before departure.

Take advantage of self-check-in and baggage drop-off kiosks: this will help you avoid long queues at check-in counters and speed up the process.

Verify your terminal information in advance: check your e-ticket or the airline's official website to confirm which terminal your flight departs from.

Use the Aeroexpress service: from the "28 May" metro station, you can conveniently reach the airport via the Aeroexpress public transport service, avoiding traffic congestion.

Follow parking rules: park your vehicle only in designated areas. Otherwise, this may block access roads and create artificial traffic congestion. For short-term stops (up to 3 minutes), please use the dedicated drop-off zones.

Pay for parking online: save time by using the AzParking, ABB, Birbank mobile applications, or the Tezödə platform to pay your parking fee online. The first 15 minutes of parking are free of charge.

Passengers with special needs: if you require additional assistance, please contact your airline at least 48 hours before your flight.

It should be noted that all services of Heydar Aliyev International Airport will operate in an enhanced mode during the Formula 1 period. By planning your trip in advance, you will ensure a comfortable, safe, and seamless travel experience.