EU, Bulgaria push forward green and digital transition initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Elena Shekerletova took part in the regular meeting of the EU General Affairs Council in Brussels, Trend reports.

As part of the preparations for the upcoming European Council in October, ministers discussed key issues, including Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, European security and defense, competitiveness and the twin green and digital transition, affordable housing, as well as migration.

“Bulgaria supports diplomatic efforts for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine with full respect for its territorial integrity and sovereignty,” emphasized Deputy Minister Shekerletova.

The European Commission presented its intentions for a legislative program, including initiatives to strengthen competitiveness, innovation, social policies, as well as measures in the field of defense and security.

The Council also reviewed the EC’s annual Rule of Law report, which covers all Member States and four candidate countries. Bulgaria welcomed the focus on judicial independence, the media, and the fight against corruption, expressing support for maintaining the established framework and methodology of the enlargement process.

During her visit to Brussels, Deputy Minister Shekerletova also took part in the 6th session of the EU–Albania Intergovernmental Conference, at which Cluster IV “Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity” was opened. With this, the number of clusters opened under the negotiating framework has now reached five.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elena Shekerletova also held a meeting with Austria’s Minister for European Affairs, Claudia Plakolm. They discussed current topics on the European agenda.