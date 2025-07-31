Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports in 6M2025
Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports grew by nearly 10% in the first half of the year, reaching around $2 billion, driven largely by agricultural and food products. Key export destinations included Russia, Türkiye, and Georgia, while tomatoes, gold, and cotton led the list of top exported good
