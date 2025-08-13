Uzbekistan, Türkiye’s TIKA set roadmap to expand development initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 13. A meeting took place between Esin Ajar Ergin, Head of the Representative Office of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Uzbekistan, and Ilhom Umrzakov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding actionable frameworks to bolster bilateral synergies, with a specific focus on orchestrating capacity-building initiatives aimed at augmenting the competencies of local business stakeholders in alignment with Turkish benchmarks across six strategic domains. They additionally examined avenues for expansive synergy in other high-potential sectors via the deployment of TIKA grants, delineating precise subsequent actions for execution.

Special attention was given to potential joint projects in increasing energy efficiency, supporting urbanization, improving the rational use of water resources, advancing the service sector, and other key directions. The parties expressed satisfaction that in 2025, in partnership with TIKA, a series of professional development and training programs will be held in both Tashkent and Ankara for employees of the Ministry and its affiliated institutions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their intention to continue joint work on a systematic and results-oriented basis, ensuring the timely realization of the agreed projects and initiatives.

Established in 1992, TIKA is the official development cooperation body of the Republic of Türkiye. With more than 60 coordination offices operating in over 60 countries, it implements projects in economic, cultural, educational, healthcare, and technical fields, strengthening partnership and mutual development with its partner nations.

