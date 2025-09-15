Uzbekistan looks to forge stronger links with US Pharmacopeia for export growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 15. Abdullah Azizov, Director of Uzbekistan’s Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry, met with Zakia Al-Kurdi of the U.S. Pharmacopeia to discuss pharmaceutical export opportunities, Trend reports.

Furthermore, the discussion focused on the processes and requirements for drug registration in the United States, opportunities for pharmaceutical exports, and practical avenues for cooperation. The parties also explored issues related to USP membership and the potential participation of the Agency in this process.

By the end of 2024, trade turnover between the two countries rose by 15 percent, reaching $881.7 million, while U.S. direct investment in Uzbekistan totaled $612.6 million. More than 300 companies with American capital are already operating in the country, including 167 enterprises with 100 percent U.S. ownership.

USP is an independent, scientific nonprofit organization focused on building trust in the supply of safe, quality medicines.