Uzbekistan, U.S. explore new horizons for trade and investment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 18. A delegation led by Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, is on a working visit to the US to hold meetings with representatives of leading American companies and financial institutions, Trend reports.

The agenda focuses on expanding trade and economic cooperation, attracting new investment, and facilitating the entry of Uzbek companies into international markets. Special attention is being given to strengthening collaboration in the banking and financial sector, as well as exploring opportunities for broader partnerships in the U.S. stock market.

The program also includes talks with major U.S. companies in healthcare, hospitality, real estate development, innovation, and high technology. A dedicated track of negotiations is devoted to digital technologies and artificial intelligence, with discussions centered on integrating innovative solutions into public services and supporting industrial modernization.

The constructive nature of the talks highlights the strategic importance of the Uzbekistan–U.S. partnership and paves the way for new opportunities across key sectors. The work of the Uzbek delegation in the United States is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, by the end of 2024, trade turnover between the two countries grew by 15 percent, reaching $881.7 million, while U.S. direct investment in Uzbekistan amounted to $612.6 million. More than 300 companies with US capital now operate in the country, including 167 fully owned by U.S. investors.