France’s HydroPlus eyes investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s water sector
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Alibek Kuantyrov, met with HydroPlus President Franck Del Rey to explore investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s water management sector. Discussions focused on sustainable infrastructure, including hydraulic structure modernization. A memorandum was signed between Kazakh Invest and HydroPlus to identify potential project areas.
