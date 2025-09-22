Kazakhstan, Cerberus Capital explore investments in Middle Corridor infrastructure

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Frank Bruno, Chief Executive Officer of Cerberus Capital Management, to discuss potential investment in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - the Middle Corridor, Trend reports.

Tokayev praised Cerberus for its global leadership in asset management and welcomed the company’s interest in financing infrastructure projects tied to the corridor’s expansion. He underlined that Kazakhstan is prioritizing the diversification of its economy and has already stepped up efforts to boost the route’s capacity by attracting new investment into transport and logistics infrastructure.

The president also highlighted the growing strategic role of the Middle Corridor following the recent signing of a historic agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington. Over the past five years, cargo volumes along the route have increased sixfold.

Tokayev further invited Cerberus to explore opportunities in Kazakhstan’s digital initiatives, citing the company’s strong track record in scaling technological platforms and digital ecosystems.