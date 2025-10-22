Azerbaijan sees Zangezur Corridor as boost to Middle Corridor - Minister Nabiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijan is focused on diversifying its transit routes and views the Zangezur Corridor as a key addition to the Middle Corridor, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

"The agreement on the Zangezur Corridor was materialized on August 8. Yesterday, for the first time since our independence and the war with Armenia, we allowed Armenian grain to pass through our territory," Nabiyev said.

He emphasized the long-term potential of the route. "There is a big perspective in the development of the Zangezur Corridor, which will add an additional 15 million to the corridor’s capacity," he said.

Nabiyev stressed that the Zangezur Corridor is complementary to existing transit routes through ports such as Poti, Batumi, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. "It’s not going to be an alternative; it’s going to add additional trust to the corridor as a whole. If I am a customer sitting in China and want to ensure my cargo arrives at point A, targeting Europe, I want to have different alternatives - from Kazakhstan Railways, Georgian Railway, and Azerbaijan Railways," he explained.

"In this sense, I think we all now understand that these corridors should be diversified, even within the Middle Corridor," Nabiyev concluded.