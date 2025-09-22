Kazakhstan and Chevron focus on expanding energy exports via Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. The series of meetings of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with representatives of U.S. business circles continued with a conversation with Michael Wirth, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Corporation, during which the main focus was on the development of hydrocarbon supply routes to global markets, including through the Middle Corridor, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

In the course of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the significant contribution of the corporation to the economic development of our country. Over the years of independence, Chevron, involved in the development of major fields such as Tengiz and Karachaganak, has invested about 55 billion dollars in Kazakhstan. Currently, about 25 percent of the total production volume of one of the world’s largest energy companies comes from Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, the focal point of the meeting revolved around the strategic discourse on the execution of the forthcoming Tengiz expansion initiative, alongside the evaluative analysis of the potentialities for gas extraction and processing at the Karachaganak site.

Chevron Corporation is a major American multinational energy company involved in every aspect of the oil and gas industry, including exploration, production, refining, and marketing. Founded in 1879 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Chevron is one of the largest oil companies in the world. The company is also investing in renewable energy and technologies to support a lower-carbon future.

